The Grand to honor veterans and active military in Ellsworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is honoring veterans and active military.
The 195th Army Band returns for a concert Friday night.
Also featured will be a representative from Wreaths Across America and local luminary Joe Marshall reciting the Gettysburg Address.
The free event and the concert starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
