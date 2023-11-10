The Grand to honor veterans and active military in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is honoring veterans and active military.

The 195th Army Band returns for a concert Friday night.

Also featured will be a representative from Wreaths Across America and local luminary Joe Marshall reciting the Gettysburg Address.

The free event and the concert starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.