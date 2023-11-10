Governor’s Energy Office releases 2023 winter heating guide
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The Governor’s energy office released its 2023 winter heating guide Friday.
The guide contains resources to help Mainers save money and keep warm this winter.
It also has helpful tips and links to online resources where consumers can learn more about heat pumps, weatherization improvements, and emergency fuel assistance.
You can learn more about the guide, click here.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.