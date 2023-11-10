Governor’s Energy Office releases 2023 winter heating guide

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Governor’s energy office released its 2023 winter heating guide Friday.

The guide contains resources to help Mainers save money and keep warm this winter.

It also has helpful tips and links to online resources where consumers can learn more about heat pumps, weatherization improvements, and emergency fuel assistance.

You can learn more about the guide, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Books-A-Million
Books-A-Million moving to new location
5 Things to do this weekend
Ticonic Bridge
Ticonic bridge closes for construction starting this weekend
Cole Land Transportation Museum
2023 top year for attendance for Cole Transportation Museum