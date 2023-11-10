East Orrington Congregational Church brings back Old General Store Craft fair

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The East Orrington Congregational Church is bringing back a long running tradition.

They’re brining back their Old General Store.

This weekend the church is hosting their annual fall country store craft fair and turkey dinner.

The craft fair will have different items created by church members or items donated.

They say there will be more than crafts available like fresh produce and cheese.

The event raises funds to support various organizations but it’s also about connecting the community.

”It’s about being together as a family, and so people get together and we have the same people coming for the last 17,18, years that will come and just enjoy the atmosphere. For a lot of older people they’re like, well ‘this goes back to an old store, I remember when…’ and that was our thought process 17 years ago when we started this store,” said Car Schrieber, Pastor at East Orrington Congregational Church

There will be two dinners at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

To buy tickets ahead of time you can call the church at 825-3404.

