East Machias man indicted for sexual assault of a child

(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - An East Machias man was indicted Monday for several charges involving the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Michael Henry, 31, was indicted for five counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of aggravated assault.

The indictment says the incidents happened between June 2 and June 4 of 2023.

It also states that Henry was in a guardianship position for the child, but it didn’t clarify if he was the biological father of the victim.

Court records indicate Henry is out on bail which was set at a $1,000 in July.

Henry’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8.

