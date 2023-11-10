East Machias man indicted for sexual assault of a child

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - An East Machias man was indicted Monday for several charges involving the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Michael Henry, 31, was indicted for five counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of aggravated assault.

The indictment says the incidents happened between June 2 and June 4 of 2023.

It also states that Henry was in a guardianship position for the child, but it didn’t clarify if he was the biological father of the victim.

Court records indicate Henry is out on bail which was set at a $1,000 in July.

Henry’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8.

