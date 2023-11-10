Dry & Cold Veterans Day Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as a weak cold front moves across the region. A few isolated snow showers will be possible in the north with the rest of the region staying dry. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Our breezy winds today will begin to shift out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. This will make overnight lows feel slightly cooler.

Veterans Day with have mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to move in. Below seasonable highs with most communities only expected to be in the 30s and low 40s. A northwesterly wind at times will gust up to 25-30 mph and will make temperatures FEEL below freezing all day long. Make sure to dress warm if you are heading out to any parades or celebrations.

High pressure will slide overhead on Sunday meaning winds will be much lighter. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Quiet conditions are expected all next week and temperatures are expected to gradually warm. Highs by the end of next week and into next weekend could be well into the 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be the chance for more rain next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Winds turn out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy NW wind gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chill values will be below freezing.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Scattered rain & snow showers will be possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

