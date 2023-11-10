Camden National Bank donates money to support Lewiston-Auburn community

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - In response to the tragic event 3 weeks ago, Camden National Bank is donating $50,000 to support the Lewiston-Auburn community.

$15,000 of the funding will address the immediate needs of community including rent assistance and heating oil.

Another $15,000 will go to providing both immediate and long-term aid to impacted victims, families, and communities.

The rest will support the first responders and their families dealing with mental health challenges and other forthcoming issues in the community.

Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer for the bank says they will continue to focus on providing their employees and community with support as they heal together.

Camden National Bank has two banking centers in Lewiston.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.