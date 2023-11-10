Books-A-Million moving to new location
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s only bookstores will be moving to a new location next year.
Books-A-Million will be moving to the old Bed Bath and Beyond location on Stillwater Ave in Bangor.
According to a real estate listing for the current Books-A-Million, the move will be taking place around March.
This announcement comes a few months after all Bed Bath and Beyond stores closed after the corporation filed for bankruptcy.
