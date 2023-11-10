Books-A-Million moving to new location

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s only bookstores will be moving to a new location next year.

Books-A-Million will be moving to the old Bed Bath and Beyond location on Stillwater Ave in Bangor.

According to a real estate listing for the current Books-A-Million, the move will be taking place around March.

This announcement comes a few months after all Bed Bath and Beyond stores closed after the corporation filed for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.