Books-A-Million moving to new location

Books-A-Million
Books-A-Million(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s only bookstores will be moving to a new location next year.

Books-A-Million will be moving to the old Bed Bath and Beyond location on Stillwater Ave in Bangor.

According to a real estate listing for the current Books-A-Million, the move will be taking place around March.

This announcement comes a few months after all Bed Bath and Beyond stores closed after the corporation filed for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

5 Things to do this weekend
Governor’s Energy Office releases 2023 winter heating guide
Ticonic Bridge
Ticonic bridge closes for construction starting this weekend
Cole Land Transportation Museum
2023 top year for attendance for Cole Transportation Museum