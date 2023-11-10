Bangor Veteran received keys to new home ahead of Veterans Day

Daniel Farrow, Maine Woods Townhouses
Daniel Farrow, Maine Woods Townhouses(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In October, TV5 got a preview of a new subdivision being built in Bangor.

Maine Woods Townhouses are being built off of Lancaster Avenue.

Subdivision developer Emily Ellis created a program with the Maine Veterans Project to house a local Veteran in the subdivision for free.

Veterans who applied would submit a 300-500 word essay describing why they wanted to make the subdivision their new home.

The team reviewed essays and decided to give the winner the keys to their new home just in time for Veterans day.

Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Daniel Farrow, got the surprise of a lifetime.

He won the contest, and Ellis along with Doc Goodwin, the founder of Maine Veterans Project, surprised Farrow and his wife with the keys to their new home.

“Congratulations, you had the winning essay and we’re really excited for you and your family to be the first people to live in the Maine Woods,” said Ellis.

“That’s life changing, thank you,” said Farrow.

“I just wrote about me on the paper and what I’ve been through and who is in my life and what’s important to me, I just wrote it down.”

Farrow along with his wife was speechless when they got the surprise.

The two are looking forward to beginning a new chapter in their lives.

