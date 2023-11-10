Bangor Professional Firefighters to host 4th Annual Jingle Bell Ball fundraiser

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the 4th time, Bangor Professional Firefighters will come together to help raise funds for a worthy cause.

This year, their 4th Annual Jingle Bell Ball will raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 9 at the Cross Insurance Center Grand Ballroom from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets will cost $50 per person, while it will cost $500 to secure a table for 10.

Jared Bowden, who is the fundraising coordinator with the Bangor Professional Firefighters was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News on Friday.

“Perennially, Bangor Firefighters are the top fundraisers for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the northern United States. It’s really nice to have the community support because that’s what make these events successful,” said Bowden.

For more information on the event visit www.bidpal.net.

