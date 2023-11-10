2023 top year for attendance for Cole Transportation Museum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Cole Land Transportation Museum typically preserves history, but on Friday, they made it!

Laura and Richard Qualey were the two visitors who made 2023 the museum’s most attended year to date.

“Laura was our 23,137th guest, and that beats our all-time record in 1990,” says museum director Jennifer Munson.

Munson credits increased attendance to more community events, school trips, and the rainy summer weather that made people resort to indoor activities.

Luckily for the Cole team, the Qualeys have memories that keep them coming back.

”The first time that we came here together was actually for our first anniversary, so we tried to come here year after year as much as possible,” explains Laura.

The pair has been together for over 12 years, and despite moving to South Portland, still make the time to visit the museum.

As for how the couple feels about being the record-breaking attendees, Laura says, “It was very serendipitous, like walk right through and know that we set the record.”

“Cole’s famous!” laughs Richard.

Saturday, the Cole Transportation Museum is hosting a Veterans Day event at 1 PM.

