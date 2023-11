Wednesday Maine Regional Soccer Recap

BANGOR, HAMPDEN, PORTLAND, LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Local soccer teams battled for Class B and C Regional Championships on Wednesday.

Eight champions crowned (WABI)

Class B North Boys: John Bapst 3, Ellsworth 2

Class B South Boys: Yarmouth 1, Cape Elizabeth 0

Class B North Girls: Ellsworth 3, Hermon 2

Class B South Girls: Yarmouth 2, Cape Elizabeth 1

Class C North Boys: George Stevens Academy 4, Mount View 0

Class C South Boys: Mt. Abram 5, Traip Academy 1

Class C North Girls: Fort Kent 1, Bucksport 0

Class C South Girls: Waynflete 1, North Yarmouth Academy 0

State championships are set for Saturday. Click here for the full schedule.

