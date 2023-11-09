Thomas College celebrates first-generation college students for a week

Thomas College dedicates a week to celebrate first generation college students
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College in Waterville has dedicated a week to celebrate first-generation college students.

The celebration started Monday with giveaways, a photo booth, and more.

Today, on National First-Generation Celebration Day, students and faculty gathered for a luncheon where they shared their experiences and resources available to overcome challenges.

First-generation student Bailee Mallett says she’s grateful for the TRIO college program that helped when her family couldn’t.

They have helped me throughout my past four years here academically, and financially. I am one of the student assistants, so financially, is a big one. They have provided me with a job and have provided me resources to get scholarships. Here at Thomas, there are so many resources. There is TRIO, JMG. You can do it,” Mallett said.

Almost half of Thomas College’s student population identify as first-generation college students.

