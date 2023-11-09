Students celebrate graduation from training program for loggers, forest truckers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s logging and forest trucking industry just became 12 people stronger.

The seventh graduating class of the Mechanized Logging Operations and Forest Trucking Program (MLOFT) just celebrated their completion Thursday.

Administered by Northern Maine Community College, the 20-week course is designed to teach the foundations of the logging and forestry industries. It currently is the only training program for mechanized logging and forest trucking operators offered in the state.

This is the first year a class also had the opportunity to earn a CDL permit by including a trucking component.

With graduation under their belt, instructors say they’re ready to enter the workforce.

Donald Burr is the coordinator and lead instructor of the MLOFT program who says, “The equipment costs so much that a contractor can’t afford to spend 12 weeks getting them up to speed, unlike we can get them at least walking with a piece of equipment - not running, but walking - and the contractor doesn’t end up losing as much. It is said that a student without this experience could cost the contractor one hundred thousand dollars to train them and get them to be productive.”

Burr went on to say the training program is a great alternative for other higher education routes, as it allows students to work independently and acquire hands-on experience working with equipment, learning about timber, and receive preparation for the state driving exam to get their CDL-A permit.

MLOFT is currently accepting applications for the 2024 program. For more information and to apply, you can visit Northern Maine Community College’s website or the Professional Logging Contractors Northeast’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.