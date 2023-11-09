State of Maine notifying individuals impacted by global data breach back in May

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The State of Maine is one of thousands of organizations affected by a global data breach in May.

MOVE-it, a file transfer tool, experienced software vulnerability on May 31 that allowed cyber criminals to access and download data.

State officials say they immediately took action and recently, the state assessment of impacted files was completed.

Individuals impacted are being contacted through various channels, and those impacted are being offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft services.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Long term care givers across the state honored with excellence award
Long term care givers across the state honored with excellence award
PRCC
Penobscot Regional Communications Center to implement new approach to non-emergency calls
This year’s festival will once again offer virtual and in-person activities.
Cider and Cheese Festival returns to Ellsworth
"Catalogue of Small Pains"
Meghan Dowling discusses family and memory through her book 'A Catalogue of Small Pains'
Graduating class of the Mechanized Logging Operations and Forest Trucking Program (MLOFT
Students celebrate graduation from training program for loggers, forest truckers