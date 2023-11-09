State of Maine notifying individuals impacted by global data breach back in May

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The State of Maine is one of thousands of organizations affected by a global data breach in May.

MOVE-it, a file transfer tool, experienced software vulnerability on May 31 that allowed cyber criminals to access and download data.

State officials say they immediately took action and recently, the state assessment of impacted files was completed.

Individuals impacted are being contacted through various channels, and those impacted are being offered two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft services.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.