Snow Ending Tonight. Brighter & Breezy Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Light snow showers continue to end for locales north and east of Bangor. Any additional accumulations will stay mostly across the north where less than an inch will be possible. The snow should fully end by midnight. The rest of the night will have some partial clearing with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Some patchy fog will be possible.

High pressure will be slowly building back into the region by Friday and through the weekend. As it does so, our pressure gradient will tighten, and a breeze is expected both Friday and Saturday. Gusts on both days will be up to 25 mph with winds on Friday out of the WSW and winds on Saturday out of the NW.

Friday will have a mix of sun & clouds with more sun closer to the coast and more clouds and isolated flurries in the north. Highs will be slightly warmer with most locations expected to be in the 40s.

Veterans Day with have mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to move in. Below seasonable highs with most communities only expected to be in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze will make it feel slightly colder.

High pressure will slide overhead on Sunday meaning winds will be much lighter. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Quiet conditions are expected all next week and temperatures are expected to gradually warm. Highs by the end of next week and into next weekend could be well into the 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be the chance for more rain next weekend.

TONIGHT: Snow showers north ending with less than an inch of additional accumulation. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 20-25 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy NW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

