Seven Protestors arrested inside Rep. Jared Golden’s Office

Bangor Police say all 7 bailed out of jail the same day.
Jared Golden
Jared Golden(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Seven people were arrested Wednesday evening at Congressman Jared Golden’s office in Bangor.

Bangor Police were called around 5:00 p.m. after protesters gathered inside and were refusing to leave when asked.

When police arrived, authorities say the protesters made it clear they were prepared to go to jail. They say a dispersal order was read to the group, explaining they would be arrested and go to jail for criminal trespass if they didn’t leave.

Police say all seven refused to leave, resulting in arrests and the seven being taken to Penobscot County Jail. All seven bailed out shortly after being processed and are facing one charge each of Class E Criminal Trespass.

Those charged are:

Lawrence Reichard, 65, Bangor

Robert Shetterly, 76, Brooksville

Dudley Hendrick, 82, Deer Isle

Jamila Levasseur, 68, Waldo

Kristen Salvatore, 66, Penobscot

Russell Wray, 68, Hancock

Stephen Benson, 78, Surry

