Periods of Light Snow & Mix Likely Today, Breezy & Drier Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weakening frontal system is forecast to move towards Maine today and through the state tonight. We’ll start the day dry with thickening clouds early this morning followed by light snow and light mixed rain/snow developing from west to east across the state from mid-late morning through the afternoon. Right now it looks like areas from Bangor northward will see mainly snow while areas closer to the coast see snow or mixed rain/snow. Accumulations by late evening of a coating to 1″ will be possible for most spots especially away from the coast while areas north and west of Bangor could see between 1″-2″, especially in the higher elevations. Areas closer to coast will see little to no accumulation. Temperatures will be chilly today with highs in the 30s to around 40°, warmest along the coast. Lingering light snow and mix will taper off from west to east during the evening and first half of tonight as low pressure moves to our east. Lows will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Drier weather returns for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures with highs mainly in the 40s. The pressure gradient will tighten a bit resulting in a gusty westerly wind up to 25 MPH. High pressure will build in and bring us a dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run a bit below average for both weekend days with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Light snow developing Bangor north, light snow or rain/snow mix developing closer to the coast by late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to around 40°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Lingering light snow and mix ending early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the overnight. Lows between 27°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 38°-48°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

