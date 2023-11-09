Penobscot Regional Communications Center to implement new approach to non-emergency calls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dispatchers are our lifeline in an emergency, but they also field other kinds of calls through non-emergency lines.

Penobscot Regional Communications Center Director, Chris Lavoie said, “We don’t just take 911 calls, and everything’s not an emergency. We take several calls for stray animals, nuisance wildlife, parade routes, public event times.”

The Penobscot Regional Communications Center in Bangor says they have been overwhelmed with the volume of incoming calls.

“In 2018, the Penobscot Regional Communication Center took 53,559 911 calls in. In 2022 we took 68,443 911 calls, that’s almost a 28% increase,” said Lavoie.

And facing staff shortages, like many others service nationwide, makes this load even heavier.

PRCC Supervisor, Betty Stone said, “I do the scheduling. So, when I’m trying to put all those pieces together and there’s a lot of holes, it’s a matter of moving people and it’s not easy to tell somebody that I know that this is your weekend off and you’ve worked all week, but you have to work this weekend.”

And while PRCC continues to hire new dispatchers, the training takes time.

“Dispatchers in six months, we may want you alone to work by yourself, and it’s about a year before you come to work without being sick to your stomach. There is so much to this job, and it takes so long to train people, which is the struggle that we have,” said PRCC Supervisor, Michael Azevedo.

So, they are investigating a possible solution to decrease the non-emergency call volume for dispatchers.

Lavoie said, “What we’re looking at doing is using Amazon Web Services, or AWS to handle some of our non-emergency calls. And it frees us up to handle emergencies, which is our mission. Our mission here is to handle emergencies and to send police, fire, and EMS to handle those.”

While this is to help with non-emergency calls, officials want to ensure the public this does not mean all calls.

“The AI bot is only going to be on the business line. It’s not going to be used on 911 and never will be. We want that human element when someone calls 911 to still be there,” said Lavoie.

