Maine’s Supreme Court hears oral arguments about law surrounding survivors of child sexual assault

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor courtroom was full as Maine’s highest court heard oral arguments from attorneys appearing on behalf of survivors of child sexual assault.

Maine Supreme Court Justices heard arguments regarding the constitutionality of a law that removed the statute of limitations for adults who survived childhood sexual abuse to come forward and sue their abusers.

The hearing focused on cases involving the Maine Catholic Diocese.

The court discussed if the law is constitutional and if it applies to organizations.

An attorney representing more than a dozen survivors argued the law supports applying a statute passed by the legislature in 2021 that repeals time limits for when survivors could bring suit.

He says studies show on average survivors of childhood sexual abuse often do not come forward until age 52.

He says the new law allows victims to come forward when they feel safe and ready.

The attorney representing the Maine Catholic Diocese argued that since the legislature has been in session, it’s unclear if they’re allowed to write this new law.

“In 200 years, the legislature has respected the constitution and has never once tried this,” said the defendant. “This is the first time. It has never arisen because the legislature never retroactively abolished the statute and reimposed a potential liability.”

An attorney from Berman & Simmons appeared before the court as well.

“This was a very important day in the litigation and we’re very grateful that so many people could travel so far for an important issue that they care so much about,” said Michael Bigos.

The supreme court says they’re taking the case under advisement.

