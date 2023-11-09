Long term care givers across the state honored with excellence award

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - 14 caregivers from across the state were recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Long Term Care award.

They were celebrated in Hallowell Thursday.

“They are the reliable familiar faces that residents and their families turn to for support each day,” a woman said at the event.

The honorees were selected by a panel of judges out of 50 nominees.

“Really, all 50 were remarkable in their own way,” Ben Hawkins, Director of Public Affairs at Maine Health Care Association said.

Their careers span from Certified Nursing assistant, support professionals, social work and even the food industry.

“Makes me feel proud, like I’m making real impacts in people’s lives, that’s kind of what we do it for. we do it for the residents, we do it to take care of people and to make sure that they are cared for and respected and loved,” Honoree Michael Roy said. Roy works as a CNA for Piper shores in Scarborough.

“Long term care is incredibly important as we have an aging population in Maine, 65 percent of our Mainers are 65 and older. for me specifically, I work with individuals who may not have family,” Honoree Stella Cain, direct support profession with OHI said.

“It makes me feel really good to know that they look for me, when i come in, I have a bunch of the guys there ‘morning Jim, I will have my usual’ and they know that they are going to get exactly what they want every time,” Honoree Jim LeBlanc said. He is a cook at Maine’s veterans’ home in Scarborough.

Representative Michele Myer was the keynote speaker at the event.

“Those of you being honored today represent many of the important roles that exist across the delivery of care in Maine” Myer said.

As the house chair of the Health and Human Services committee and a registered nurse for nearly 30 years, she says they are continuing their work to support and stabilize the health care industry affected by worker shortages during and after the pandemic.

“In the face of a global crisis, dealing with challenges that disproportionately impacted the settings you work in and those you care for, you were as you are now, there for your patients,” Myer said.

For Hawkins, no amount of ‘Thank Yous’ will be enough.

“We can’t recognize these people enough... they really deserve all the praise we an give them 24/7. but this is our small gesture to try and recognize what they are doing every day,” Hawkins said.

“It’s very rewarding, just to know that you impacted somebody’s life in a positive way,” Roy said.

“Heart is key, I mean, if you don’t cook with love, they are just going to get a bland food,” Leblanc said.

