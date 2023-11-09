Lewiston City Council race leads to new leadership following internal controversy

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - On Tuesday, Lewiston voters ousted three incumbent city councilors, bringing in a new slate of leaders. Only one sitting councilor will remain in their seat.

The shakeup comes amid ongoing controversy in the council, where tensions between councilors frequently took center stage.

The ousted councilors are Rick LaChapelle, Lee Clement and Robert McCarthy, the same three councilors who recently came under fire for allegedly discussing city business at a local bar.

The councilors deny wrongdoing. Following those allegations, the three councilors voted with Larry Pease (who chose not to run for reelection) to censure councilor Scott Harriman and to remove Linda Scott from her seat as council president because both had raised concerns about the claims.

Some see the election results as a sign that voters were done with the controversy.

“I think that the voters have sent a clear message that they want that to stop, and they want the council to be focusing on running the city of Lewiston,” said incoming councilor David Chittim, who defeated Clement to represent Ward 6.

Voters have echoed that sentiment, saying that they were ready for a change.

“The broom came out and swept out the ones that I feel that didn’t have the city’s best interests at heart,” said Lewiston voter Paul Robinson.

Maine’s second-largest city has a lot on its plate. Local leaders say they’re focused on providing housing and services for Lewiston’s homeless population and healing from the recent mass shootings.

“It’s possible that maybe people are trying to come together and chose candidates who they felt would be able to do that better than the opposition,” said returning city councilor Scott Harriman.

The incoming councilors say that they’re passionate about working together to tackle these issues and move the city forward.

“They seem to all be really committed to governing transparently and collaboratively,” Harriman said. “So, I think we’ll be able to get a lot done for the people of Lewiston.”

The councilors won’t take their seats until January. The city is also waiting on a runoff election in the mayoral race.

