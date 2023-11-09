Investigation underway after man shot as York police tried to serve warrant

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - York police say the Attorney General’s Office will be investigating after a York County deputy shot a man they were trying to arrest.

According to York police, the Southern Maine Special Response Team was trying to arrest Nicholas Goodwin on Mill Lane in York at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

While trying to serve the arrest warrant, Goodwin reportedly “failed to follow commands and brandished a firearm.” That’s when police say he was shot by Deputy Alex Markellos.

Goodwin is being treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, though his condition is unknown as of 5:30 p.m. No others were hurt in the incident.

“As with any officer involved shooting the Attorney General’s Office has been contacted and will be investigating the incident,” York Deputy Chief Steven Spofford wrote in a release.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.