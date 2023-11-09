Governor, AG establish commission to investigate Lewiston mass shootings

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey formally established the commission to investigate the Lewiston mass shootings.

Seven people were chosen to be on the list, those people are:

  • The Honorable Daniel Wathen will be the chair. Wathen is the former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Court;
  • Dr. Debra Baeder, a former chief Forensic psychologist for the state;
  • George Dilworth, a former assistant United States attorney for the District of Maine and the managing director of Drummond Woodsum;
  • The Honorable Ellen Gorman, a former associate justice of the Maine Supreme Court;
  • The Honorable Geoffrey Rushlau, a former Maine District Court judge and former district attorney for Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo Counties;
  • Dr. Anthony Ng, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist and medical director of Community Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital;
  • Paula Silsby, a former United States Attorney for the District of Maine.

The governor and attorney general said to the commission, ”All that we ask is that you follow the facts, wherever they may lead, and that you do so in an independent and objective manner, biased by no one and guided only by the pursuit of truth.”

The commission is being funded by the Attorney General’s Office and will have staff and access to any resources they may need available to make their ruling.

There is no word on when the commission will begin to meet.

