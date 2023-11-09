Driver charged after chain-reaction crash involving a Maine police cruiser

wells crash
wells crash(Wells Police Department Via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WABI) - A Wells police officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries after he crashed into a driver that police say was under the influence.

Police say Officer Dylan McNally was driving east on Route 109 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle coming off the Maine Turnpike ran a red light in front of him. McNally, who was in his department Ford Explorer cruiser, hit the passenger side of the car, pushing it into a pickup truck and an SUV that was stopped at the red light.

The officer was treated for a wrist injury.

The driver of the truck and SUV were not hurt.

The driver of the car that police say ran the red light, Victoria Mann, 68, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, complained of hip pain but refused treatment.

Mann was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and released on bail.

The cruiser had extensive damage to the front end.

Police said the crash was captured on both McNally’s body camera and his cruiser WatchGuard dash camera.

Maine State Police were called to investigate the crash, which is standard procedure whenever a police cruiser is involved in an accident.

