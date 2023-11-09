Craft fair expected to attract thousands of people to the Bangor Mall

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you have not started your Christmas shopping yet, no worries!

Grab your friends and head over to the Bangor Mall this weekend to get some of those items off your list.

The 5th annual Bangor Craft Fair gets underway Saturday at 9 a.m.

More than 350 crafters from around New England will be there.

If you can’t make it this weekend, the craft fair will run November 18th and 19th as well.

If you can, attend both weekends because there will be new crafters attending.

It’s a great chance for them to sell their goods and connect with folks in the community.

There will also be food and Dunkin’ coffee available.

You’ll also have a chance to win one-thousand dollars, each weekend.

And Santa will be making an appearance, taking free pics families!

