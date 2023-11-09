Committee in Albion fundraise for town’s upcoming bicentennial celebration

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - The town of Albion is almost 200 years old.

The town’s bicentennial committee hosted a bake sale fundraiser during voting hours at the town hall on election day.

Residents were able to donate or purchase baked goods and accessories to help with the fundraiser.

Julie McKenzie says all proceeds will go toward organizing a celebratory event next year for their bicentennial.

“We are planning a big celebration day. It’s all going to come together on July 27th, and we are having a parade, we are having food events and different entertainment, and the big fireworks, and so, all of that costs money. And so, we’re raising money through the bake sale, through other sales of T-shirts, coasters. ornaments, magnets, and we’ll be adding to that list as time goes on. We have a tree lighting coming up this Saturday,” McKenzie, member of the Albion bicentennial committee said.

There will also be a book launch this Sunday on the history of Albion.

For more information, visit the Albion Town Office.

