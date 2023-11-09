Cider and Cheese Festival returns to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The annual Cider and Cheese Festival is back Friday night in Ellsworth!

There will be a live concert, an apple history talk, of course cider and cheese tasting, apple pressing at Fogtown Brewing Company, a cheese making workshop and much more.

The event will run until Sunday.

For more information you can head to heartofellsworth.org.

