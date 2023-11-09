Cider and Cheese Festival returns to Ellsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The annual Cider and Cheese Festival is back Friday night in Ellsworth!
There will be a live concert, an apple history talk, of course cider and cheese tasting, apple pressing at Fogtown Brewing Company, a cheese making workshop and much more.
The event will run until Sunday.
For more information you can head to heartofellsworth.org.
