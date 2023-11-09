Belfast Soup Kitchen receives $50,000 grant from Bank of America

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Soup Kitchen works year-round to combat food insecurity throughout Waldo County. That mission just got a bit easier thanks to a $50,000 grant.

Bank executives were on hand Thursday for the check presentation.

“It’s easy to step into the soup kitchen and see the great work that they’re doing here. The need in Maine is critical around food insecurity. And this organization just does a tremendous job,” said Brian King, state president, Bank of America.

Belfast Soup Kitchen is the 2023 winner of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champion Grant. The award includes $50,000 as well as leadership training and development opportunities.

“It’s an honor to just even be invited to apply for this opportunity, but to actually be selected is a testament to the mission of the Belfast Soup Kitchen and everything that we do with our volunteers, our donors, and our partners across Waldo County to fight food insecurity,” said Cherie Merrill, executive director, Belfast Soup Kitchen.

Belfast Soup Kitchen was one of five non-profits in the state invited to apply. Then a team of community members helped pick a winner.

“When we were able to give Cherie the good news, she started crying which made me start crying because I was just so emotional because I think what Belfast Soup Kitchen does is just truly amazing. They reach such a huge population of people that are in need, and it’s a welcoming place. So, people do feel comfortable coming here to be able to get help when they need it,” said Rose Parsons, Maine market executive, Bank of America.

In addition to serving dozens of meals each weekday, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is home to the Kindness Community Market. It opened in April and serves an average of 270 households a week, a number that continues to grow.

“We’re seeing more and more people in the soup kitchen and coming through the market weekly. These funds are going to help tremendously,” Merrill said.

Bank of America has a branch right across the street from the soup kitchen. Employees from that location have contributed nearly 260 volunteer hours and tend to a community garden that allows them to donate fresh produce, too.

“Our associates, it means a lot to them. It means a lot to our community. And it was an easy selection this year for sure,” King said.

“Don’t be afraid to come here. It’s about community at the Belfast soup kitchen and it’s about neighbor helping neighbor,” said Merrill.

