Bangor High holds commitment signing for soccer player Olivia Scott

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were plenty of smiles at Bangor High school as one student-athlete committed to her next chapter in her soccer career.

Olivia Scott, 18,officially signed her letter of commitment with the University of Maine Soccer Program.

Scott said she’s been playing soccer since she could walk, and emphasized on the fact that the sport helped her grow as a person.

She says becoming a Black Bear is simply a dream come true.

“I’m so excited, I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to be playing at Maine and I just hope that I can impact the team and help, and I hope that I can grow as a player and a person,” said Scott. “I’m so excited. I love soccer, I love the team aspect of it. It’s like when you step on the field nothing else really matters. I’ve met my best friends and my family through soccer, and it’s always been a big part of my life and I’m happy it’ll be a part of my college experience too.”

Scott is a member of the Class A Northern Regional championship soccer team.

She embraced the moment with her friends, family, and current soccer coach, who described her as a go getter on the field.

