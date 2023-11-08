Windy & Cold Today, Light Snow & Mix Likely Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A windy and cold Wednesday ahead. Strong low pressure over the Maritimes and high pressure building in from the west will produce a strong northwest wind today between 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible for most spots. Gusts to 50 MPH will be possible in some northern locales especially in the higher terrain. Scattered power outages will be possible. Temperatures won’t move much today as the gusty northwest wind reinforces the colder air in place so look for highs to top off in the 30s to around 40° this afternoon. Of course it will feel colder with the wind factored in. Expect wind chills in the 20s for most spots and some teens across the north. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 20s to near 30°. The gusty wind will diminish as the night progresses.

Our next system is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. This will bring us increasing clouds early in the day followed by light snow and mixed rain/snow developing from west to east across the state from mid-morning through the afternoon. Right now it looks like areas from Bangor northward will see mainly snow while areas closer to the coast see mostly rain or mixed rain/snow. Accumulations by late evening of a coating to 1″ will be possible from Bangor northward with up to 2″ possible in some of the higher elevations. Areas closer to coast will see little to no accumulation. Temperatures on Thursday will be chilly with highs in the 30s to around 40°, warmest along the coast. Precipitation will taper off from west to east during the evening and first half of Thursday night as low pressure moves to our east. Drier weather returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. High pressure will build in and bring us a dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run a bit below average for both weekend days with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Today: Brightening skies, windy and cold. Highs between 32°-42°. Northwest winds 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing Bangor north, rain/snow mix developing closer to the coast by late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to around 40°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

