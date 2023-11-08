Veterans Day events across Maine

Maine (WABI) - Here’s a list of various Veterans Day events and ceremonies across the state:

Parades:

Bangor Veterans Day Parade: Starts at 10:15. More info here.

Waterville Veterans Day Parade. Starts at 11am. More info here.

Ceremonies:

Veterans Day Public Observance at the Teague WWII Memorial Arch in Farmington. More info here.

Franklin County Fallen Soldiers of WWI Ceremony at 1:15pm. More info here.

Cole Land Museum Veterans Day Service at 1pm. More info here.

Korean War Ceremony at Mt Hope Cemetery at 12:30pm.

VA Maine’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Togus VA Hospital at 8am. More info here.

Veterans Day Celebration at the Waldoboro Historical Society at 10:30am. More info here.

Meals:

2nd annual Veterans Day breakfast at Searsport Lions Club at 7am. More info here.

15th annual Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast at 7am at Jeff’s Catering. More info here.

13th annual Free Veterans Dinner at Daystar Chapel in Madison. More info here.

Veterans Day Luncheon at Glenburn Elementary from 12pm-2pm. More info here.

Athens Victory Club Turkey Pie Supper at Somerset Academy in Athens at 2pm. More info here.

Fundraisers/Events:

Maine Sports Outfitters Annual Turkey Ride in Rockport. Ride starts at 9am at Maine Sport. More info here.

Veterans Holiday Sale at Mt Waldo Plastics in Frankfort from 9am-3pm. More info here.

30th Annual Veterans Christmas Arts and Crafts show, Saturday and Sunday at the Augusta Armory. More info here.

Veterans Appreciation Dinner At Strong United Methodist Church at 5pm. More info here.

