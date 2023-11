Tuesday Maine Regional Soccer Recap

HERMON, GARDINER, LEWISTON, BIDDEFORD, KENNEBUNK, PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Regional soccer championships kicked off on Tuesday.

Class A Boys North: Lewiston 1, Camden Hills 0

Class A Boys South: Deering 1, Portland 0

Class A Girls North: Bangor 2, Camden Hills 1

Class A Girls South: Scarborough 3, Gorham 2

Class D Boys North: Easton 3, Fort Fairfield 2

Class D Boys South: Monmouth Academy 4, Richmond 0

Class D Girls North: Penobscot Valley 2, Wisdom 1

Class D Girls South: St. Dominic 1, Buckfield 0

8 Boys North: Schenck 2, Wisdom 1

8 Boys South: Carrabec 2, Greenville 0

8 Girls North: Penquis Valley 2, Katahdin 1

8 Girls South: Madison 5, Rangeley Lakes 2

Class B and C regionals are on Wednesday.

