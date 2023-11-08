Stockton Springs woman who murdered son appealing conviction, sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Stockton Springs woman who killed her three-year-old son is appealing her conviction and sentence.

A lawyer for Jessica Williams, who goes by Jessica Trefethen, appeared before Maine’s highest court in Bangor Wednesday making a number of arguments for that appeal.

Trefethen is serving 47 years for the 2021 murder of Maddox Williams.

After his death, an autopsy found Maddox had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Trefethen’s lawyer argues there’s no evidence she was with her son at the time the injuries occurred, or how they happened. He also argues that examples of past abuse were improperly allowed during trial, among other concerns.

The assistant attorney general says there’s no one else who could’ve killed the boy.

“We have another adult on the property who was known to play with the children, who perhaps had the most acrimonious relationship with the decedent. And, who knows?” said Rory McNamara, defense attorney.

“You have a dead, battered child in the presence of mom. So, how did those injuries occur? The only people that ever had anything to do with the child were [Jessica’s then-boyfriend] Jason, on the property, or [Jessica’s] mom, both of whom [Jessica] describes as excellent caregivers,” said Donald Macomber, assistant attorney general.

The justices are taking the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later time.

