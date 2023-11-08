Stockton Springs woman who murdered son appealing conviction, sentence

Jessica Williams (Trefethan)
Jessica Williams (Trefethan)(Penobscot County Jail)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Stockton Springs woman who killed her three-year-old son is appealing her conviction and sentence.

A lawyer for Jessica Williams, who goes by Jessica Trefethen, appeared before Maine’s highest court in Bangor Wednesday making a number of arguments for that appeal.

Trefethen is serving 47 years for the 2021 murder of Maddox Williams.

After his death, an autopsy found Maddox had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Trefethen’s lawyer argues there’s no evidence she was with her son at the time the injuries occurred, or how they happened. He also argues that examples of past abuse were improperly allowed during trial, among other concerns.

The assistant attorney general says there’s no one else who could’ve killed the boy.

“We have another adult on the property who was known to play with the children, who perhaps had the most acrimonious relationship with the decedent. And, who knows?” said Rory McNamara, defense attorney.

“You have a dead, battered child in the presence of mom. So, how did those injuries occur? The only people that ever had anything to do with the child were [Jessica’s then-boyfriend] Jason, on the property, or [Jessica’s] mom, both of whom [Jessica] describes as excellent caregivers,” said Donald Macomber, assistant attorney general.

The justices are taking the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine sports betting
Mainers spent $3.9M in its first weekend of sports betting
Drug bust in Abbot
Police arrest alleged drug trafficker in Abbot
Drug bust in Bangor
3 men arrested following drug bust in Bangor
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: medication disposal
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: medication disposal