Searsmont students gather supplies for troops

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Students at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont have come together to gather supplies for troops.

Their focus is on hygiene.

Items like wipes, toothpaste, and dental floss were gathered by the kids.

After an assembly, many students were there to help load the supplies onto a truck.

We spoke with several students about what it meant for them to be able help.

”I just want to thank the students again for doing this again. It’s a big help to the to the soldiers and overseas, and we’re glad to make sure that it gets there,” said Alvin Smart, VFW Post 3108 in Belfast.

“So, we got them lots of like things like toothbrushes and then also, there was things like gum for when they’re working and lots of stuff like that,” said Matthew, fifth grade.

They also gathered food such as chips and canned goods.

Each student also received a star from a retired flag.

