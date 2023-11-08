PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland Mayoral Race goes to rank choice tabulation.

Rank choice tabulation will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Portland City Hall.

Five candidates in were on the November ballot -- Portland city councilors Pious Ali, Mark Dion, and Andrew Zarro, as well as former city councilor Justin Costa and political newcomer Dylan Pugh. (Incumbent Kate Snyder decided not to seek a second four-year term, but did announce her endorsements.

None of the candidates received the required 50% of the votes to be declared a winner.

Mark Dion, 39.67%, picked up most of the votes on Tuesday. Andrew Zarro was a distant second with 26.49%

