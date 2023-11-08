Person arrested after leading police chase in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in Skowhegan Wednesday afternoon.

They say one person was hit by the suspect’s car while it was happening.

Skowhegan Police say the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop which started the chase.

Additional units from Skowhegan and Fairfield were called in to assist.

They say during the chase, the suspect hit multiple cars, including two Somerset County Sheriff’s vehicles, a pedestrian, and a large lift on a construction site.

Someone was operating the lift at the time but was not injured.

The suspect has not been identified but officials say they are being held at Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.