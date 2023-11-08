Penobscot Christian School honors Veterans by hosting a concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Veterans Day approaches, many events are taking place in local communities to thank those who’ve served for our country.

One school didn’t want to just say thank you.

They wanted to sing it.

Penobscot Christian School in Bangor held a Veterans Day concert.

The 4th grade and chorus teacher said she and her husband have a son who’s a Marine.

She couldn’t be prouder of the children she works with for wanting to recognize veterans in their community.

“It was the perfect opportunity for us to put together a program that recognized them and that just celebrated our country,” said Susan Haun. “I guess I just want them to remember the love and to remember who we are and how we became who we are.”

Kids at the school worked with their teachers to sing songs, recite poems, and even read the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln.

State Representative Jim Thorne served 21 years in the Air Force and was present at the concert.

He said the event was heartwarming and he appreciated the thoughtful program from the youth.

