Mills administration working to cover funeral costs of Lewiston shooting victims

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration is working to cover the funeral costs of the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, the administration does not want the families to bear any financial costs for the funerals of their loved ones.

Funds are expected to come from the Victim’s Compensation Program through the Office of the Attorney General.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.