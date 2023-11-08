Mills administration working to cover funeral costs of Lewiston shooting victims

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration is working to cover the funeral costs of the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, the administration does not want the families to bear any financial costs for the funerals of their loved ones.

Funds are expected to come from the Victim’s Compensation Program through the Office of the Attorney General.

