Many Will Have Their First Snow Accumulation Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pressure gradient continues to weaken this evening meaning winds will be gradually tapering off. Northwest gusts will be up to 20-25 mph through the first half of the night. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with lows that will be dropping into the 20s.

Thursday will be cold with some sunshine in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing clouds ahead of our next disturbance that will move in by midday. Most locations will have light snow showers, some communities in the west and along the coast expecting a mix. Western Maine could see a brief period of freezing rain. Snow accumulations will be light with communities from the foothills towards the coast expecting less than an inch. Northern communities and the mountains should expect 1-2″. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

High pressure will return by Friday and sticks around through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and low 40s.

It does appear that a pattern change is expected by the middle part of November. This could result in warmer than normal conditions with highs reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with decreasing winds. Lows will be dropping into the 20s with a NW wind 10-20 mph which will die down after midnight.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds in the morning with a rain/snow mix possible in the afternoon. Accumulations will be light. Highs in the 30s. ESE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.