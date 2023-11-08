AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers voters turned down two constitutional questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

Maine’s Secretary of State had said both questions were considered housekeeping items as they sought to remove outdated language from Maine’s Constitution to align with federal law.

Question 7 asked voters if they wanted to remove a provision that requires those who circulate a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto to be a Maine resident and registered voter.

Question 8 concerned the voting rights of people under guardianship due to mental illness.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says voters rejecting both questions could be due to many reasons, but she added the results will not have any legal impact.

“In essence, those were protest votes, particularly Question 7 Mainers voted overwhelmingly that they wanted the people gathering signatures on referendum questions to be registered Maine voters. I completely agree with the voters, but although I agree with the Maine voters on that question, I swear an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. And I have to, under the law, obey the courts on that one. So, really was a protest vote and won’t have a legal impact. Similarly, Question 8, this was the third time voters had cast a ballot on this. And this language is antiquated language that suggests that people under guardianship by reason of mental illness can’t vote. The truth is that under the law and the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, equal protection and due process, they have the right to vote, so nothing will change. For the last 20 years since that court ruling, every Maine citizen 18 years or older, who is a resident of our state, has that right to vote. That won’t change,” Bellows said.

As for voter turnout Tuesday, Bellows says they are still tabulating the numbers.

