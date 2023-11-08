Mainers spent $3.9M in its first weekend of sports betting

Maine sports betting
Maine sports betting(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTW) - We are now getting a full view of how much money people in the state spend and won in Maine’s first weekend of sports gambling.

On Tuesday, we reported DraftKings reported more than $3,406,000 in total wagering receipts from Friday until Sunday.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s flagship sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is now reporting over $528,923 in bets made, with more than $405,674 in winnings paid.

The tax collected from the first weekend of sports betting with both DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook came out to nearly $94,000.

In total, $3.9 million in bets were made, and $2.98 million in winnings were paid between the two companies.

The Department of Public Safety and the Gambling Control Unit are running the system, which began at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Caesars Sportsbook launched through Caesars’ partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations: the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation, furthering Caesars Entertainment’s longtime commitment to supporting Indian gaming.

Revenue from Caesars is now posted as well

For Friday to Sunday (to match DraftKings)

Total event wagering receipts - $528,923.39 Winnings paid - $405,674.08 Maine Tax collected - $11,952.97

Total combined

Total event wagering receipts - $3,935,789.28

Winnings paid - $2,980,580.86

Maine Tax collected - $93,952.88

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

They will represent Team USA in Ski Cross
Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Morgan Shute and Maggie Swain to compete at 2024 Youth Olympic Games
Class A, D, 8 regional champions crowned, Class B, C on Wednesday
Tuesday Maine Regional Soccer Recap
DraftKings takes $3.4M in Maine sports bets over first weeken
DraftKings takes $3.4M in Maine sports bets over first weekend
“Our team has so much momentum right now,” said Lara Kirkby.
Maine women’s soccer to open NCAA Tournament with a trip to No. 4 seed Harvard