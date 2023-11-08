Maine voters approve Question 6, Penobscot Nation Ambassador reacts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine voters overwhelmingly approved Question 6 during Tuesday’s election.

The referendum was in favor of amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State.

73% of Mainers voted yes, which means the Maine Constitution will be printed in full for the first time since 1875.

Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Bryant reacted to the vote on Question 6.

“The passage of Question 6 is important to our overall work towards increased recognition of tribal nations’ inherent sovereignty and self-determination.

The passage of Question 6 honors the legacy of our tribal ancestors. It brings about truth and transparency for all Mainers. I’m appreciative that Mainers agreed to support our shared history,” said Bryant.

Question 6 was among several key referenda that were on the ballot on Tuesday.

You can read Bryant’s full statement below:

Background: In 1820 when Maine separated from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and became a state, its new Constitution included Article X, Section 5 that said, in part…The new State shall, as soon as the necessary arrangements can be made for that purpose, assume and perform all the duties and obligations of this Commonwealth, towards the Indians within said District of Maine, whether the same arise from treaties, or otherwise . . .

This is the only section of Maine’s Constitution that mentions the “duties and obligations” Maine inherited as regards the Wabanaki people within its borders. In 1876, the Constitution was amended to remove that language from printed copies. Maine’s current Constitution reads, in part:

Sections 1, 2 and 5, of Article X of the Constitution, shall hereafter be omitted in any printed copies thereof prefixed to the laws of the State; but this shall not impair the validity of acts under those sections; and said section 5 shall remain in full force, as part of the Constitution, according to the stipulations of said section, with the same effect as if contained in said printed copies.

The “yes” vote on Question 6 canceled the 1876 amendment and restored the language of original Sections 1, 2, and 5 of Article X to printed copies of the Constitution.

