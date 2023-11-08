Maine senators announce thousands of additional H-2B visas

(WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor will make thousands more additional temporary non-agricultural work visas available next fiscal year.

They estimate nearly 65,000 H-2B work visas will be added onto the already 66,000 visas that are already mandated by Congress.

The additional visas will be welcome relief for small businesses throughout the state still struggling with a workforce shortage to help them meet the increasing demand for products and services.

