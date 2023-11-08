Maine senators announce thousands of additional H-2B visas

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington.
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor will make thousands more additional temporary non-agricultural work visas available next fiscal year.

They estimate nearly 65,000 H-2B work visas will be added onto the already 66,000 visas that are already mandated by Congress.

The additional visas will be welcome relief for small businesses throughout the state still struggling with a workforce shortage to help them meet the increasing demand for products and services.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Black Hawk helicopter in Sullivan
Sullivan school field turns into helicopter landing zone
Searsmont students
Searsmont students gather supplies for troops
The Religion Movie
Collins Center for the Arts screens ‘The Religion Movie’ this weekend
Voting
Camden-Rockport school district approves new heating system for elementary school