Maine Dunkin’ locations supporting those affected by the Lewiston shootings

(Dunkin')
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Dunkin’ locations are coming together to support those affected by the Lewiston shootings.

Through Wednesday, all Dunkin’ locations in the state will donate $1 from every hot and iced coffee sold to the City of Lewiston Support Fund.

Coffee can be purchased in store, at the drive thru, or on the Dunkin’ app.

The event excludes sales of Dunkin’ cold brew.

Franchises in the Lewiston area are feeling the support from the community.

“What we’ve seen is a big uptick and a lot of the guests that are coming through, they know what they know what’s happening. They understand the program, and this is a way that they can help make an impact, right? It’s a very easy way, just swing in, grab a coffee. Early goals were like $200,000, and, I mean, I think now we might be going over that,” said Mike Connor, a Lewiston Dunkin’ franchisee.

To learn more about the City of Lewiston Support Fund, visit the Androscoggin Bank’s website.

