Maine DOT announces construction plans regarding the Machias Dike Bridge

(MGN Online)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation has construction plans regarding the Machias Dike Bridge along Route 1.

Through recent inspections and dives, voids in the bridge’s structure and significant soil loss around the base was seen.

A nearby parking area and the bridges shoulder are currently closed and the entire bridge will be closed for about a week as a temporary bridge is constructed.

This will result in a detour from the area along Route 1.

The project design phase for the Civil War era bridge is expected to begin by this time next year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

CCES Veterans Celebration
Corinth elementary schoolers celebrate Veterans Day
Soldier giving a military salute.
Veterans Day events across Maine
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Golden announces funding for rural law enforcement, school safety
Mills administration working to cover funeral costs of Lewiston shooting victims