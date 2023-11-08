Maine DOT announces construction plans regarding the Machias Dike Bridge

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation has construction plans regarding the Machias Dike Bridge along Route 1.

Through recent inspections and dives, voids in the bridge’s structure and significant soil loss around the base was seen.

A nearby parking area and the bridges shoulder are currently closed and the entire bridge will be closed for about a week as a temporary bridge is constructed.

This will result in a detour from the area along Route 1.

The project design phase for the Civil War era bridge is expected to begin by this time next year.

