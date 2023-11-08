Golden announces funding for rural law enforcement, school safety

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WABI) - Jared Golden has announced new funding for rural law enforcement and school safety.

The figure is just over $1.2 million and is from federal grant funding through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office.

These funds will be geared towards police hiring programs and school violence prevention.

Somerset and Franklin counties along with Greenville and Wilton are set to receive grants that amount to $625,000.

Orono’s RSU 26 and Maine Arts Academy in Augusta will receive a figure exceeding $590,000 from this funding.

