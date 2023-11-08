CUTE: Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Masai giraffe calf

The Santa Barbara Zoo said Masai giraffe Adia gave birth to a female calf earlier this month. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) – A zoo in California just welcomed a new member to its giraffe family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Santa Barbara Zoo said Adia the Masai giraffe gave birth to a female calf in the afternoon on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The zoo said the calf was able to stand on its own after just 23 minutes. She then followed her mother around and attempted to nurse within two hours.

Adia has had two other calves and is “once again showing excellent maternal behavior,” according to Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health.

The zoo said the newborn weighed 152 pounds and measured about 6 feet, 1 inch tall after her first medical exam.

Barnes said this calf carries a special significance for the zoo. The calf is the last offspring of Michael, a beloved giraffe at the zoo who died earlier this year.

“As we witness this calf’s strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael’s legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues,” Barnes said.

Adia and her calf will be out of public viewing as they continue to bond.

