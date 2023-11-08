Corinth elementary schoolers celebrate Veterans Day

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of Veterans Day Saturday, Central Community Elementary School in Corinth honored the veterans in the students’ and community’s lives.

Pre-K through fifth grade had their own way of celebrating. This included students decorating the gym, reciting poetry, singing songs, and waving flags they made.

CCES Principal Carrie Carr explains the significance of giving each grade their own responsibility as, “One, for them to feel that they have an opportunity to individually share their respect and honoring for our veterans, but it also brought a sense of community where we could do a few things together to help honor them and show them how much we appreciate all that they have done.”

“I think it’s important for us, even at a young age, to be able to show students what Veterans Day is all about because what they can do and how they can leave each and every day is due to some veterans. And it’s important for them to be able to recognize that those are people and lives that do that,” Carr says of the assembly’s importance. “We want to promote safe, respect, and positive learning environment at school and have those children grow up to be citizens who have made a positive impact in their community, and they can learn a lot from veterans.”

We asked some students who are related to veterans what Veterans Day means to them.

Second-grader Kyle says, “A LOT! That I can hug my mom all the time.”

For fourth-grader Annabell, she says Veterans Day is “To celebrate people who are past and present.”

Fifth-grader Zachary answers, “Honoring the people who sacrificed for us.”

The assembly not only benefits the students, but the vets who were invited as well.

Kyle and Amanda Allard are parents to two students at CCES, who are both actively serving in the International Guard.

“It’s an honor to be here, and it was really neat seeing kids take such pride in all the things that they created for the event,” says Amanda.

“It’s also really cool seeing the veterans who have come before us. It’s a really cool thing to have the outreach to those veterans,” comments Kyle.

Katrina Shaw, a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, is also a parent to students at the school

She explains her reaction to the assembly as, “It gives me goosebumps, kind of like when you hear the National Anthem. Knowing many who have fallen, to know that they’re being taught this, really good for them to understand the meaning behind Veterans Day.”

