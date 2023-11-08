Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Morgan Shute and Maggie Swain to compete at 2024 Youth Olympic Games

They will represent Team USA in Ski Cross
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Carrabassett Valley Academy skiers Morgan Shute and Maggie Swain are going to the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

They will represent Team USA in Ski Cross(WABI/Kim Karn)

They’ll be competing for Team USA in Ski Cross.

The 17-year-olds described how it feels to make it this far in their sport.

“Morgan and I both have really always dreamed of going to the Olympics. Just being nominated for this event is so exciting for both of us because it shows how this once just a dream can actually become a reality,” said Swain.

“It just gives us validation that all the effort that we’ve put in is really just showing. Ever since I was little, I’ve always just said ‘I want to go to the Olympics when I’m older. I want to go to the Olympics.’ This is just a step in the right direction,” said Shute.

The Youth Olympic Games run from Jan. 19-Feb. 1.

