Camden-Rockport school district approves new heating system for elementary school

Voting
Voting(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Camden-Rockport School district has approved the purchase of a new heating system at the Camden Rockport Elementary School.

This referendum was voted on Tuesday in local elections by towns within the district.

The referendum approved the purchase of a $1.9 million heating and cooling system for the Camden Rockport Elementary school to replace the failed geothermal system currently in place.

