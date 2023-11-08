Camden-Rockport school district approves new heating system for elementary school

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Camden-Rockport School district has approved the purchase of a new heating system at the Camden Rockport Elementary School.

This referendum was voted on Tuesday in local elections by towns within the district.

The referendum approved the purchase of a $1.9 million heating and cooling system for the Camden Rockport Elementary school to replace the failed geothermal system currently in place.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.